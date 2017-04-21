FILE - A glass of wine

20 hrs ago

On Monday, Texas lawmakers will take up a bill that would require a wine marketed as "Texas wine" to be made with 100 percent Texas grapes, rather than 75 percent under current law. "There are some large wineries in the state of Texas that use blending of other grapes from out of state, because those grapes are less expensive," Isaac said.

