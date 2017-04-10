'Festival' wine pouches for Most Wanted range
Off-Piste Wines is launching its varietal Most Wanted range as single serve pouches to target the on-the-go market and festival-goers. The single-serve 187cl pouches, which has been in planning for more than a year and have already been trialled, will comprise two wines, a Mendoza Malbec and a Sicilian Pinot Grigio, and are due to hit shelves in June, following their launch at the London Wine Fair.
