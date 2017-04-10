'Festival' wine pouches for Most Want...

'Festival' wine pouches for Most Wanted range

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Drinks Business

Off-Piste Wines is launching its varietal Most Wanted range as single serve pouches to target the on-the-go market and festival-goers. The single-serve 187cl pouches, which has been in planning for more than a year and have already been trialled, will comprise two wines, a Mendoza Malbec and a Sicilian Pinot Grigio, and are due to hit shelves in June, following their launch at the London Wine Fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar 29 Trump is the man 9
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
wine club Mar 22 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb '17 Trump is KING 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC