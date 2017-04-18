Fearing a worker shortage, farmers pu...

Fearing a worker shortage, farmers push back on immigration

17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The head of Bethel Heights Vineyard looked out over the 100 acres of vines her crew of 20 Mexicans had just finished pruning, worried about what will happen if the Trump administration presses ahead with its crackdown on immigrants. From tending the plants to harvesting the grapes, it takes skill and a strong work ethic to produce the winery's pinot noir and chardonnay, and native-born Americans just aren't willing to work that hard, Patricia Dudley said as a cold rain drenched the vineyard in the hills of Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

