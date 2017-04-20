Enjoy Italian food that rivals whata s found in Italy at Ferro in Idyllwild

A large al fresco dining area at Ferro includes bar seating where you can watch the activity ar the pizza oven. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for lunch, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday for dinner, until 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; aperitivo 3-5 p.m. on dinner nights Recommended dishes: Lasagna with wild boar and ground beef , rabbit cacciatore , smoked cacciocavallo cheese with broccolini and Nueske's bacon Details: Full bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.