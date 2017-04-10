Crowds Stop by Charlottesville's Spri...

Crowds Stop by Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion for Annual Wine Festival

Saturday Read more: NBC29

Thousands of people came to the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall Saturday, April 15, for the grand tasting event. This comes after two days of awards and events around Charlottesville.

