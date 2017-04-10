CrossKeys' Cabernet Franc Part Of New Virginia Wine Lottery

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Virginia Wine Board and Virginia Tourism are celebrating Virginia Vineyard Month with a special lottery for six of the state's top wines, including one from CrossKeys Vineyards in Cross Keys, and a contest featuring a top prize of a vineyard getaway. From 9 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Friday, Virginians can enter an online lottery for the chance to buy one of 60 six-pack assortments of 2017 Governor's Cup Gold Medal wines.

