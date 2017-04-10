Cotswold Wagyu and Vintopia Wines raise thousands for Injured Jockeys Fund
The charitable cheque was presented at the Tetbury farm base of Cotswold Wagyu by Mike Tucker from Cotswold Wagyu and Jeremy Hill of Vinotopia Wines with Chicky Oaksey MORE than 8,750 was raised for the Injured Jockeys Fund thanks to a wine and wagyu event co-hosted by a beef provider and wine merchant, both based in Tetbury. Cotswold Wagyu and Vintopia Wines held the preview event for Cheltenham Festival last month, with the impressive amount of money raised confirming the extraordinary success of the evening.
