'Cork Dork' celebrates wine, sommeliers
Sommelier is a simple yet mysterious job title. The most basic translation from the French might be wine expert, but then how exactly does one attain that status? Bianca Bosker decided to find out in "Cork Dork," a journey that reads like a wine lover's equivalent of Dante's "The Divine Comedy": There is paradise, but only after glimpses of purgatory and hell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar 22
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Costard
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC