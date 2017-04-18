College degree with winemaking certif...

College degree with winemaking certificate new option at Texas A&M

The Enology Certificate program will begin in the fall and offer 15 hours of concentrated study in viticulture, pre- and post-fermentation winemaking processes, wine etiquette and sensory evaluation, according to Dr. Andreea Botezatu, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service enologist in College Station. "The wine industry is growing exponentially in Texas," said Botezatu, who will be teaching the enology course for the certificate.

