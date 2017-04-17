Clemens: Texas' flourishing wine industry ranks in the top 10 in US production
Texas wine production may never rival California, Washington, New York, and Oregon - those four states produce 96 percent of American wine - but Texas has a flourishing wine industry that ranks in the top 10 in production in the U.S., some claim fifth. The Texas Hill Country American Viticultural Area, largest of Texas's eight AVAs, is nation's second-most visited AVA, behind Napa Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
