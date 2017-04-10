Choices abound for Easter meals -- an...

Choices abound for Easter meals -- and wine pairings

18 hrs ago

Vine Lines columnist Diane Nelson suggests trying a sweet German Riesling - Avantgarde , in its gorgeous turquoise-blue bottle, springs to mind - if you plan to serve a glazed ham, or Spam, for Easter dinner this year. I sort of feel like I'm parroting one of Monty Python's most well-known routines with that last option.

