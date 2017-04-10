China steams ahead as global wine production drops 3%

China's area under vine is now the second largest in the world after Spain, with the country seeing the biggest growth in wine consumption of any country in 2016, according to the OIV's latest annual report on the state of the global wine industry. The director general of the OIV, Jean-Marie Aurand, presented its statistics on global wine production and international trade in 2016 at the organisation's headquarters in Paris on 11 April.

