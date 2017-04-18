Chilean wines to get pricier

Prices for Chilean wines are expected to rise after a turbulent 2017 vintage that has resulted in serious production loss in some areas according to reports. Chile's most recent grape harvest saw volumes fall 10% after heavy rainfalls coupled with record hot temperatures and forest fires over the summer, the second year in a row when the country's wine production was cut short, according to a report by Bloomberg citing estimates by the country's Agriculture Ministry.

