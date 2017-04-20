Can Prosecco help Italy unlock China ...

Can Prosecco help Italy unlock China wine market?

9 hrs ago

Italy is lagging in the fight for sales in China, which is tipped to become the world's second biggest importer of wine by 2020 Yet Italy, the world's biggest wine producer, is lagging in the fight for sales in China, tipped to become the world's second biggest importer of wine by 2020. Sales of Chianti, Pinot Grigio and other samples from Italy's 300-plus wine denominations accounted for barely five per cent of the US$2.4 billion dollars worth of wine that the world's most populous nation imported in 2016.

