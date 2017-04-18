California Wine of the Week: Wente Vi...

California Wine of the Week: Wente Vineyards 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Wetmore Single Vine...

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The Wente Vineyards cabernet sauvignon captures the terroir from the Charles Wetmore single vineyard from which it's made. Brambles, blackberries, smooth tannins and deep earthiness make this a rich, intense wine.

