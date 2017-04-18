California Wine of the Week: Wente Vineyards 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Wetmore Single Vine...
The Wente Vineyards cabernet sauvignon captures the terroir from the Charles Wetmore single vineyard from which it's made. Brambles, blackberries, smooth tannins and deep earthiness make this a rich, intense wine.
