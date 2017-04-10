Burgundy winegrowers hail hi-tech cro...

Burgundy winegrowers hail hi-tech crop shield

The vineyards of Burgundy are about to become the first in France to be covered by a "hailstone shield" against storms that have blighted the region. By June, the entire area will be protected by 125 generators that send silver iodide particles to the clouds, where they stop the formation of lethal precipitation.

