Bordeaux en primeur: St-Estephe 2016 wines
A big success in 2016, because the higher levels of limestone and clay in the soils withstood the drought better than some gravels. In fact, the power and structure you find naturally in the soils here mean that St-Estephe wines can be easy to overwork in the cellar and often taste a little closed when young.
