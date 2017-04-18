Bordeaux en primeur: Pauillac 2016 wines
The most famous appellation in the Medoc has delivered some brilliant wines in 2016, although its size means you can't buy with your eyes closed. Eric Boissenot, consultant at many top estates in the appellation, says: 'There is a grace and elegance to the tannins this year that is remarkable.'
