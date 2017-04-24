Bonham Heritage Day Celebration to ho...

Bonham Heritage Day Celebration to host Homestead Winery and Paris Vineyards

10 hrs ago

Homestead Winery and Paris Vineyards will be on hand to sell wine by the glass, thanks to a one-day resolution passed by the city of Bonham that allows festival goers to enjoy the day's festivities with a glass of wine within the festival perimeter. This year there will be two locations to purchase wine, one booth located across from the main stage at 5th and Main, and a second further south near 319 N. Main.

