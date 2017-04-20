Blue Wine is now available for pre-order in the US
Gik, the Spanish brand of blue wine that has become famous for being blue wine, is finally headed for the United States. Though an exact date of does not appear to be set, the brand has started letting American customers put in pre-orders on its BlueWine.us website .
