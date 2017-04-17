Angry French winemakers wreck Spanish bag-in-box wines

Frustration over cheap Spanish imports spilled into supermarket aisles in southern France after local winemakers wrecked bag-in-box wines brought across the border. Winemakers staged a protest by destroying Spanish bag-in-box wines at a branch of the Carrefour supermarket near to Montpellier in France's Languedoc-Roussillon region, according to French media reports.

