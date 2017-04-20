2016 St. Julien Bordeaux Tasting Notes, Ratings for all the Best Wines

Located in the middle of a mA©A nage A trois, St. Julien is sandwiched between the power, elegance and classic, tannic, stoicism of Pauillac to the north, and the feminine, floral refinement of Margaux to the south. It's unique geographical location, giving it access to the Gironde, as well as gravel slopes and plateaus was exactly what was needed to produce such stunning 2016 St. Julien wines.

