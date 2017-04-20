2016 Pessac Leognan, Graves, Tasting Notes Ratings Red and White Wine
By this point, you probably know the 2016 Bordeaux growing season is the production of a split personality similar to Jekyl and Hyde. The initial part of the year spent most of its life drenched, from torrential rains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wine Cellar Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC