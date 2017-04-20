2016 Margaux Tasting Notes, Ratings, for all the best wines to buy
Since 2014, the Margaux appellation has been locked into a see-saw battle with St. Estephe , its neighbor to the far north, for the top spot, in the high-end Bordeaux sweepstakes. Margaux, which clearly won the prize in 2015 was not quite as lucky this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wine Cellar Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar 29
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar 22
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Costard
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC