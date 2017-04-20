2016 Haut Medoc, Medoc Wine Tasting N...

2016 Haut Medoc, Medoc Wine Tasting Notes, Ratings

I had a blast in Bordeaux tasting over 600 of the best wines from the 2016 Bordeaux vintage early this April. The style found in many 2016 Bordeaux wines more often than not, made it a pleasure to experience.

