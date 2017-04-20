10-course banquet with 20+ wines is R...

10-course banquet with 20+ wines is Recipe for Success at dinner party

17 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

A select group of 100 foodies and fans of Recipe for Success gathered at the home of John and Becca Cason Thrash for a spectacular 10-course dinner dubbed "Delicious Alchemy." Gracie Cavnar, who, with her husband, Bob, co-founded the nonprofit dedicated to combating childhood obesity with healthier eating, enlisted many of Houston's top chefs to create exotic offerings using fresh and local ingredients.

