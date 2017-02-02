Wines & Valentines to raise funds for Museum on Main
Castlewood Country Club is the venue for Museum on Main's annual winemaker's fundraising dinner, being held this year Feb. 10. Love is in the air as Museum on Main prepares for the 10th annual Wines & Valentines winemaker's dinner fundraiser at Castlewood Country Club. This year, the event takes place at 6:30 p.m. next Friday and will feature wines from the Boisset Collection of Boisset Family Estates.
