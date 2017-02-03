Wine: Three winners for the long weekend

Argentina, Italy and our own Central Otago all feature on the winners podium this weekend, let's all run over and take selfies with thema I was seduced by the rich, sweet choco-espresso note on the nose and the lift of dried herb and earthy succulence in this little bit of magic from Mendoza, Argentina. It's deliciously balanced and juicy and I love the layers of liquorice, wild pork and pepper and I also just love love love the label! It shouldn't matter, but how cool is this bottle going to look on your table? And how great is it going to taste with rare steak? Don't fret if you're staring at this wine thinking it's a little less glossy than others.

