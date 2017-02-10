Wine Tasting: Is Red Cat Fizz any good?

Wine Tasting: Is Red Cat Fizz any good?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Each week, David and Leah Valvo of Wineforecaster sample New York state wines here. This week, they get in the Valentine's Day mood with a bottle of Red Cat Fizz from Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards on Seneca Lake near Hector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) 8 hr Steve Gratman 13
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s... Feb 6 Jesus Latter Day ... 3
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. Feb 4 Bojack the beastm... 9
California Wine Events - February 2017 Jan 30 howefortunate 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
Selling all my wines Jan 25 Michael 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,808,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC