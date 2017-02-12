Wine symposium brings international media and experts to the Bay
Elisha Milmine of Super Events and Melisa Beight from Hawkes Bay Winegrowers sample a red wine at Black Barn cellar door to promote the Classic Red symposium this weekend. PHOTO / WARREN BUCKLAND Hawke's Bay Winegrowers will host 60 international wine media and experts this weekend at the inaugural Classic Reds Symposium.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
