Wine symposium brings international media and experts to the Bay

Elisha Milmine of Super Events and Melisa Beight from Hawkes Bay Winegrowers sample a red wine at Black Barn cellar door to promote the Classic Red symposium this weekend. PHOTO / WARREN BUCKLAND Hawke's Bay Winegrowers will host 60 international wine media and experts this weekend at the inaugural Classic Reds Symposium.

