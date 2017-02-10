Wine Legend: Chateau de Beaucastel 1981
Beaucastel is not the only great estate in ChA teauneuf-du-PA pe , but it has been admired for its consistency and elegance over many decades. What makes its wine distinctive is the 25% to 30% of MourvA dre in the blend.
