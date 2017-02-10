Wine: Classy combinations
Esk Valley's "The Terraces" is a magical blend of fruit grown in a tiny, 28-year-old terraced vineyard overlooking the winery. Occasionally there are stunning parcels of wine that don't make it into the final blend and winemaker Gordon Russell has decided to create this, a sister blend called Hillside.
