Uncorked: Just how 'natural' are natural wines?

Our popular Uncorked series is back, and we've got some great advice for you on all things wine thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis explains that natural wines are supposed to be extremely low intervention in the vineyard and the winery, which means no pesticides, no fertilizing, no commercial yeast, no added color and no added sulfites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.