The Wine of Choice This Valentine's Day: Red Blends
My Valentine's Day wine recommendations over the years have most often focused on sparkling wines, especially rosA© champagne. But a couple of years ago I noted a very different sort of wine that seemed to be nudging out the bubbles for Valentine celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A West Side story (May '09)
|7 hr
|tony g
|15
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|Feb 6
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC