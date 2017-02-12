The best wine in the world costs just...

The best wine in the world costs just A 4.37

17 hrs ago

BOTTOMS UP: The world's best plonk costs less than 5 Fancy impressing your guests with a top notch plonk at your next dinner party?Then all you have to do is head to your local supermarket and scour the shelves for La Moneda Reserva Malbec.The cheap as chips bottle of red wine from Asda has been crowned the best in the world but it'll only set you back 4.37.*** New 'skinny' prosecco has less calories than an apple *** Unbelievable facts about alcohol Wednesday, 8th June 2016 Here are some facts about alcohol you probably did not know.

Chicago, IL

