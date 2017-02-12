Tasmania now Australia's top wine tourism region
Tasmania has long been the butt of jokes from the 'mainlanders', as Tasmanians refer to other Australians, but this rugged little island that started out as a prominent penal colony is fast becoming Australia's premier wine tourism region. This has come about thanks to outstanding wines that keep getting better and better, enchanting cellar doors, stunning scenery, excellent hotels and restaurants, as well as a fine road network and zero pollution.
