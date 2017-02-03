Sparkling rose wines for Valentine's day
If there's one day in the year when you open a bottle of pink fizz, it has to be Valentine's day. Decanter's Tasting team recommends bottles worth considering for that special someone... Sparkling rose is romantic for all the right reasons.
