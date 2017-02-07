Red hot wine blends to love this Valentine's Day
Red blends, made by combining two or more grape varietals, are affordable, interesting, great with food and made using a centuries-old tradition. Across the U.S. and in Utah, "this category has been on fire," says Utah wine broker Tracey Thompson, owner of Vine Lore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|8
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|Mon
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
