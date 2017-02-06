Quick Bites: Drowning in Love-and Wine

The theme of this year's Valentine's Day is to be intoxicated by both love and fine wine, and some of Tucson's best establishments have laid out Valentine's Day menus that will make you want to daydream about more than just that special someone. This small shop in Main Gate Square transports you into an adorable bakery in France, and if you need any more convincing than that, its treats are even better.

