Oscars wine: What will the stars be drinking?
Film director and winemaker Francis Ford Coppola has unveiled two limited edition wines to be poured at the 89th Oscars ceremony later this month. An extension of Coppola's Director's Cut collection, the two Cinema Premiere 89th Edition wines, a 2013 red blend and a 2015 Russian River Valley Chardonnay , will be poured at the Academy Awards and the Governors Ball post-show party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC