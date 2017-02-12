Oscars wine: What will the stars be drinking?

Film director and winemaker Francis Ford Coppola has unveiled two limited edition wines to be poured at the 89th Oscars ceremony later this month. An extension of Coppola's Director's Cut collection, the two Cinema Premiere 89th Edition wines, a 2013 red blend and a 2015 Russian River Valley Chardonnay , will be poured at the Academy Awards and the Governors Ball post-show party.

