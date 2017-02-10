New on Wine List Confidential: Social Eating House
Rather ruddy good. Social Eating House is part of Jason Atherton's Social Group, for which Laure Patry is the very capable wine director .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Steve Gratman
|11
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Thu
|tony g
|15
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|Feb 6
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC