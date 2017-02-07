New on Wine List Confidential: Sea Co...

New on Wine List Confidential: Sea Containers

A great list of varied white varieties is available by the glass at this slick venue inspired by the golden age of transatlantic travel. It kicks off with a page devoted to the best bins from Aussie wine super-brand Penfolds, including the absolute top of the pops Penfolds Grange, , the slightly more affordable St Henri 2010 , and the lovely cool-climate Bin 311 Chardonnay, which you can buy by the glass .

