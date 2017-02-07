New on Wine List Confidential: Sea Containers
A great list of varied white varieties is available by the glass at this slick venue inspired by the golden age of transatlantic travel. It kicks off with a page devoted to the best bins from Aussie wine super-brand Penfolds, including the absolute top of the pops Penfolds Grange, , the slightly more affordable St Henri 2010 , and the lovely cool-climate Bin 311 Chardonnay, which you can buy by the glass .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|8
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|Mon
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC