New on Wine List Confidential: Bonnie Gull Sea Food Shack
Refreshingly for a seafood bar and for a list as tight as theirs, the wines are well chosen with a real eye for detail. Unobvious sparkling producers, plenty of zippy whites to pair with seafood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
