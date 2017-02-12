LightCatcher Winery up for sale, along with its scenic view
LightCatcher Winery & Bistro, one of Tarrant County's first wineries and tasting rooms, is on the market along with the 4-acre site and reception room in hills northwest of downtown Fort Worth. The 15-year-old winery and tasting room will remain open while up for sale at an asking price of $1.1 million, according to the online real estate listing .
