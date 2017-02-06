Lady Gaga to release Grigio Girls wine

16 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Eccentric songstress Lady Gaga is to release her own brand of wine called Grigio Girls, named after a bonus track on her album Joanne . As reported by TMZ.com, Gaga, who performed a 12-minute set at the Super Bowl in Houston last night, has filed the paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches under the Grigio Girls brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

