Lady Gaga to release Grigio Girls wine
Eccentric songstress Lady Gaga is to release her own brand of wine called Grigio Girls, named after a bonus track on her album Joanne . As reported by TMZ.com, Gaga, who performed a 12-minute set at the Super Bowl in Houston last night, has filed the paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches under the Grigio Girls brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|8
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|8 hr
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC