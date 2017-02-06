Lady Gaga to release Grigio Girls wine

Eccentric songstress Lady Gaga is to release her own brand of wine called Grigio Girls, named after a bonus track on her album Joanne . As reported by TMZ.com, Gaga, who performed a 12-minute set at the Super Bowl in Houston last night, has filed the paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches under the Grigio Girls brand.

