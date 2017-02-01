Keep a Lookout for Stolen Winehound Bottles
The Winehound in La Cumbre Plaza experienced a theft yesterday totaling almost two thousand dollars of vintage Bordeaux, It included a 1949 Chateau Talbot, 1974 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, 1975 Chateau Latour, and 1989 Chateau Troplong Mondot. The wine was being stored in the back area of the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC