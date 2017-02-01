Keep a Lookout for Stolen Winehound Bottles

The Winehound in La Cumbre Plaza experienced a theft yesterday totaling almost two thousand dollars of vintage Bordeaux, It included a 1949 Chateau Talbot, 1974 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, 1975 Chateau Latour, and 1989 Chateau Troplong Mondot. The wine was being stored in the back area of the store.

