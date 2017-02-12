Hopkins class delves into science of wine, beer, cheese and other fermented delicacies
Ben Crane advised his students to take two light sniffs and then one bigger one, as they considered a recent assignment. The materials for that day's class at John Hopkins University were supposed to help train noses to probe for scents of oak, cherry, earth and leather, and even paint thinner or a baby's diaper.
