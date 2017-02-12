Have Some Cheese With That Wine Trail
Chances are you've heard of the Finger Lakes Wine Trail, but the next time you're there you can also make your way around the Cayuga and Seneca Lake Cheese Trail . According to Onlyinyourstate.com , the trail takes about 4 hours of drive time, so you won't need a designated driver , and you can complete it in a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC