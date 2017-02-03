Have a go: Ohau Winery
Here at the Horowhenua Chronicle we are passionate about showcasing what the district has to offer, so we are getting out and about, trying new things ourselves, so we can report back to our readers about the great options for hobbies, activities and outings that we are lucky enough to have right here in our own backyard. Are you involved with a club or hobby, part of a local business or activity provider that would like Horowhenua Chronicle reporters to visit and check out what's on offer to visitors? Email news@chronicle.co.nz and let us know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|14 hr
|Bojack the beastm...
|7
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC