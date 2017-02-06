Great wines for Thanksgiving

14 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

A recent survey of my friends and relations revealed that their current go-to wines for Thanksgiving dinner are Pinot Noir and Chardonnay . The first choice is solid - possibly brilliant: A high-acid, low-tannin Pinot, with bright cherry and cranberry flavors over rich spices, can do right by almost all the exuberant side dishes a turkey requires.

